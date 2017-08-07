Police yet to seize dog following attack on 6-year-old

Related Coverage 6-year-old girl attacked by pit bull

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pit bull remains with its owner after attacking a child in Waterbury.

According to Alexus DeLeon’s mother, Lisandra, her 6-year-old daughter was attacked by a neighbor’s dog in the hallway of their apartment building over the weekend.

Related Content: 6-year-old girl attacked by pit bull

Lisandra tells News 8 the owner of that dog took it back inside an apartment and no one answered the door when police arrived.

DeLeon has hired a lawyer who says the dog still has not been seized by police.