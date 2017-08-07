Political signs stolen from Woodbridge couple

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Someone is stealing signs in Woodbridge and Pat and Rick Allen are not happy.

“It makes me feel sad,” said Pat Allen.

The signs are being taken from in front of their home on Acorn Hill Road.  The signs address current, hot-button political issues, but do not mention any politician by name. Here’s what some of them had written on them:

“We believe in facts, science, truth and a free press.”

Another sign read:

“Health Care Goal — affordable and accessible by all Americans.”

“When people steal a sign saying health care is a human right  — how or why is that offensive to anybody?” Pat said. “Or, I don’t care where you’re from, welcome to our neighborhood. Why is that offensive to anybody? But, obviously it is.”

The signs are being stolen late at night. Pat and Rick don’t know specifically who’s taking them down, but they think it’s someone in their neighborhood.

“It makes me feel like our country is changing and changing in a way that I don’t like,” Pat said.

Not everything has been negative where the signs are concerned. They say some drivers that go by honk their horns in approval. They say there have also been some positive interactions.

“A car stopped and a lady got out, she had a head scarf on, and she came over and gave me a hug and said thank you for your signs,” Pat said. “And I said I am so sorry that we had to put these signs out……….because I was so concerned about the derogatory and inflammatory comments that were being made about Muslims in America.”

The Allens say they love America and they love to exercise their First Amendment rights. And they’ll keep doing it no matter who agrees or disagrees. They do wish though, whoever is stealing their signs would choose to discuss why they have a problem instead of resorting to doing what they’ve been doing.

“We’d love to sit down with them, have a cup of tea with them,” Rick said. “Let’s talk about our differences. We don’t have to agree with everything.”

