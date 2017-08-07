Preparing for the solar eclipse

For the first time in 99 years, in under two weeks the sun will disappear behind the moon for millions all across the United States.

Dr. Alex Young of NASA said, “The moon, sun, and earth will line up just perfectly so the moon will come between the earth and the sun and cast its shadow down onto the United States.”

This rare phenomenon is called a total solar eclipse. In the path of totality, the sun will literally vanish for minutes right in the middle of the day. Starts will come out, the temperature will drop like it’s nighttime, and even street lights will turn on.

Unfortunately for Connecticut, we won’t be in the path of totality with this rare event, but you will have the opportunity to see almost 70% of the sun vanish during the day on August 21st. The eclipse is set to begin around 1:25pm and peak right around 2:45. If you want to view this rare sight, it’s extremely important to have eye protection certified for viewing a solar eclipse, and no…sunglasses won’t cut it!

“So if you are going to look at the eclipse, you want to make sure that you’re either viewing a projected image of the sun, or that you have certified eclipse viewing hardware with you.” Notes Alan Davis, Yale Grad Student, Department of Astronomy.

It is important to be aware that not all glasses are created equal. NASA does have a list of qualified lenses on their website so to avoid potentially damaging your eyes, make sure to opt for the better pairs. By the way, if you’re hoping to check out a total solar eclipse in Connecticut, unfortunately you’ll have to wait until May 1st, 2079 to see it.

 

