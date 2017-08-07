Prescription eye wear on a budget with Bianca Jade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It can costs hundreds of dollars to buy prescription eye wear that have stylish frames and lenses.

Health and Wellness Expert Bianca Jade is back to show us some cheaper ways to buy prescription eye wear. Jade says these are hottest eye wear trends:

Round frames – think Harry Potter wizard style glasses

– think Harry Potter wizard style glasses Pastel colored frames – pink, green, light blues for every day casual wear. A great way to add color to your look if you wear a suit every day or you’re always in jeans and a t-shirt.

– pink, green, light blues for every day casual wear. A great way to add color to your look if you wear a suit every day or you’re always in jeans and a t-shirt. Wire metal frames – that are vintage inspired with modern finishes.

that are vintage inspired with modern finishes. Clear frames – translucent and light on the face. They look good on everyone.