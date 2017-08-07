President Trump tweets insults at Connecticut senator

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) (WTNH)

(WTNH)– President Donald Trump attacked a Connecticut senator in a series of tweets Monday morning.

Trump took on Senator Richard Blumenthal for talking about the Russia investigation. The senator appeared on CNN’s “New Day” earlier this morning.

Blumenthal is scheduled to discuss a bill he is introducing Monday that he says “would stop President Trump from firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller-requiring judicial review and a check on any action by Trump to end the ongoing investigation.”

Mueller issued grand jury subpoenas in the Trump Russia probe.

In the tweets, Trump reacts to Blumenthal talking about the alleged Russian collusion. Below are the tweets:

