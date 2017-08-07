President Trump tweets insults at Connecticut senator

(WTNH)– President Donald Trump attacked a Connecticut senator in a series of tweets Monday morning.

Trump took on Senator Richard Blumenthal for talking about the Russia investigation. The senator appeared on CNN’s “New Day” earlier this morning.

Blumenthal is scheduled to discuss a bill he is introducing Monday that he says “would stop President Trump from firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller-requiring judicial review and a check on any action by Trump to end the ongoing investigation.”

Mueller issued grand jury subpoenas in the Trump Russia probe.

In the tweets, Trump reacts to Blumenthal talking about the alleged Russian collusion. Below are the tweets:

Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

…conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017