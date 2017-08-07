Red Cross blood donation opportunities for summer shortage

By Published:
Red Cross blood donations (file).

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Blood donations are urgently needed in the final weeks of summer.

The American Red Cross is urging blood donors to donate in the final weeks of summer to help overcome a chronic summer blood shortage.

New and current donors are encouraged to donate to fully meet the needs of hospital patients in the coming days and weeks. Regular donors may delay giving as final summer vacations and back-to-school activities ramp up. Those who donated earlier this summer may be eligible to donate again. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and Power Red cells can be donated every 112 days.

As a special thank you, the Red Cross will email a  $5 Target eGiftCard™ to those who give blood or platelets from now through August 31.

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

