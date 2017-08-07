Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Hamden teen

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued Monday night for a missing teen from Hamden.

Connecticut State Police and Hamden Police are looking for 14-year-old Frankie Tyson.

Police describe Tyson as a black male with black hair and black eyes. Officials say he stands about 5′ 9″ and weighs around 180 pounds.

Tyson has been reported as missing since Aug. 6th.

If you have any information on where Tyson may be, you are asked to contact the Hamden Police Department by calling 203-230-4000.