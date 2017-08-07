Stamford man cleared of groping girl

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been cleared of charges that he inappropriately touched his daughter’s 12-year-old friend during a sleepover.

Aziz El Hattab, of Stamford, was found not guilty by a jury last week of fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

The Stamford Advocate reports that the girl testified that the 44-year-old defendant came into the room where she was sleeping with his own two children and felt her breasts in July 2014.

El Hattab’s attorney said there was no evidence to back up the girl’s version of events.

El Hattab said he was “relieved and happy” with the verdict and wants his normal life back. He faced up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

 

