WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a reported bomb threat at a rest area in Willington.

According to police, around 2:45 p.m. a bomb threat was called in at the Willington/Robert Fernald Willington Travel Center off Interstate 84.

It is unknown if the area has been evacuated.

Police say the roads remain open while officers investigate.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.