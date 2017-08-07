Stretch Your Dollar: Online tools that save you money on back to school shopping

(WTNH)– School supply lists are getting longer more expensive. It’s not like the old days when you needed a backpack and some notebooks. On average-most families spend about $700 on back to school shopping. For college students, it’s more than a grand.

We are stretching your dollar with tips to help you make the most of your money.

It’s back to school season. Whether you’re shopping for pens and glue or laptops and mini-fridges, start online and do your research.There are powerful online tools for the savvy shopper.

Browser extensions like honey can find and apply coupon codes before you checkout And the camelizer tracks prices on Amazon to help you find the best deals.

Save on shipping by opting to pick up in store and some retailers might even give you a discount. Walmart will slash the price on some items if you’ll buy online and pick up in-store in a few days.

Don’t forget some stores will price match if you can prove it.

College students can flash their student ids for a discount at some retailers. Or visit myunidays.com to find discounts online.

You can also rent, buy and sell textbooks online.

Saving money on school supplies depends on your determination to find the best deals, so don’t procrastinate.