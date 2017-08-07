Stretch Your Dollar: Online tools that save you money on back to school shopping

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

(WTNH)– School supply lists are getting longer more expensive. It’s not like the old days when you needed a backpack and some notebooks. On average-most families spend about $700 on back to school shopping. For college students, it’s more than a grand.

We are stretching your dollar with tips to help you make the most of your money.

It’s back to school season. Whether you’re shopping for pens and glue or laptops and mini-fridges, start online and do your research.There are powerful online tools for the savvy shopper.

Browser extensions like honey can find and apply coupon codes before you checkout And the camelizer tracks prices on Amazon to help you find the best deals.

Save on shipping by opting to pick up in store and some retailers might even give you a discount. Walmart will slash the price on some items if you’ll buy online and pick up in-store in a few days.

Don’t forget some stores will price match if you can prove it.

College students can flash their student ids for a discount at some retailers. Or visit myunidays.com to find discounts online.

You can also rent, buy and sell textbooks online.

Saving money on school supplies depends on your determination to find the best deals, so don’t procrastinate.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s