Study finds many cancer survivors dealing opioid dependency

By Published:
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Prescription painkillers should not be a first-choice for treating common ailments like back pain and arthritis, according to new federal guidelines designed to reshape how doctors prescribe drugs like OxyContin and Vicodin. Amid an epidemic of addiction and abuse tied to these powerful opioids drugs, the CDC is urging general doctors to try physical therapy, exercise and over-the-counter pain medications before turning to painkillers for chronic pain. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

(ABC News) — As if cancer was not enough, many survivors may find themselves dealing with opioid dependency, sometimes years after treatment.

This news is according to a new study out of Canada.

Related Content: Officers save three men after fentanyl exposure

Researchers looked at more than 8,000 adult cancer survivors and found they were more likely to use, and potentially abuse, opioid prescriptions.

These drugs, in the same class as heroin, are often prescribed for paint during treatment.

Related Content: 200 people rappel from high-rise to raise money for addiction

As for exactly why survivors tend to continue to use opioid prescriptions, this study can’t tell us. However, it’s a reminder that if you or a loved one is a cancer survivor and takes painkillers, talk to your doctor. Explore whether your regimen is appropriate and if other pain management approaches might be right for you.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s