Study finds many cancer survivors dealing opioid dependency

(ABC News) — As if cancer was not enough, many survivors may find themselves dealing with opioid dependency, sometimes years after treatment.

This news is according to a new study out of Canada.

Researchers looked at more than 8,000 adult cancer survivors and found they were more likely to use, and potentially abuse, opioid prescriptions.

These drugs, in the same class as heroin, are often prescribed for paint during treatment.

As for exactly why survivors tend to continue to use opioid prescriptions, this study can’t tell us. However, it’s a reminder that if you or a loved one is a cancer survivor and takes painkillers, talk to your doctor. Explore whether your regimen is appropriate and if other pain management approaches might be right for you.