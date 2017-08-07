Taylor Swift trial over alleged DJ groping incident to begin jury selection

Related Coverage Photograph is among the key evidence in Taylor Swift trial

(ABC News) — Jury selection will begin Monday in Denver for the civil suit between Taylor Swift and a former radio DJ, stemming from a 2013 incident in which the pop singer alleges she was groped by the host.

The former 98.5 KYGO-FM DJ, David Mueller, met and posed for a photo with Swift at a backstage meet-and-greet during her June 2013 Denver concert. Mueller sued Swift first, in 2015, claiming that the singer had falsely accused him of grabbing her backside during the event and that her allegation caused him to lose his job.

Swift claimed in a counter suit obtained by ABC News that Mueller “took his hand and put it up my dress” during the publicity event and it “was not an accident, it was completely intentional.”

In court filings, Mueller denied he groped Swift and “has testified unequivocally that ‘I am sure that I did not.'”

Both parties are expected to cite a photo capturing the alleged incident, obtained by TMZ, as evidence of Mueller’s guilt or innocence.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News, Mueller is accusing Swift of “intentional interference with contractual obligations” and “interference with prospective business relations” that led to lost wages.

Mueller also sued Swift for two counts of slander, but a judge threw out those claims because the statute of limitations had passed.

Swift’s counter lawsuit claims one count of assault and one count of battery, according to the documents.

While Mueller said in depositions that his damages amount to some $3 million, Swift wants compensatory, actual and punitive damages in an amount to be proven at trial, but also a verdict that holds Mueller responsible for the alleged assault. Swift says she will donate any money she receives to charities.

Both parties are expected to testify in the 9-day civil trial and will be in court each day, following jury selection.