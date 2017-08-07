Understanding the Solar Eclipse

(WTNH)-On August 21, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the United States. It’s being called the “Great American Eclipse.” Fourteen states will experience about two minutes of darkness as the eclipse crosses from coast to coast about 2:45 P.M. It’s been 99 years since a “total solar eclipse” crossed the country! Allen Davis, graduate student in the Department of Astronomy at Yale, talks about the difference between a lunar and solar eclipse. He also explained how we can view this historic event safely.

Advertisement