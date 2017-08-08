2 big lottery jackpots over $300 million up for grabs

By Published:
FILE - In this July 1, 2016. file photo, Sara Thompson picks numbers for the Mega Millions lottery at a convenience store in Chicago. The Mega Millions jackpot received a boost to over $500 million for the Friday, July 8 drawing after no one picked the right numbers Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

HAMDEN,Conn. (WTNH)– One ticket could probably make all your dreams come true. The Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs Tuesday night. But if you don’t win it, there’s another jackpot up for grabs.

If you like to dream about what you’d do with a big lottery jackpot, today is twice as nice. The two big games, Mega Millions and Powerball are both over $300 million.

Mega Millions is the bigger prize right now. The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is $346 million. That is a lot of money, but it’s not even the biggest jackpot this year. There were two Powerball jackpots already in 2017 that were well over $400 million.

Now remember, Powerball tickets are twice as much as Mega Millions, so that prize goes up faster. Powerball is currently at an estimated $307 million for Wednesday’s drawing. Historically not a huge jackpot, but still a life changing amount of money if you win.

And again, that’s the whole reason why today is so exciting for lottery players, either one you play, you can dream of big jackpots.

