2017 Fall Festivals and Fairs in Connecticut

By Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

(WTNH) — The time for fall activities, apple and pumpkin picking, foliage viewing, hay rides, corn mazes, festivals, and fairs, is approaching.

Fall fairs and festivals across Connecticut:

Bridgewater Fair
August 18 through 20
Where: 100 Main St. South, Bridgewater

The Hamburg Fair
August 18 through 20
Where: Hamburg Rd (Rt. 156) and Sterling City Rd, Lyme

Wolcott Country Fair
August 18 through 20
Where: 245 Wolcott Road, Wolcott

North Guilford Country Fair and Auction
August 19
Where: 159 Ledge Hill Road, Guilford

Brooklyn Fair
August 24 through 27
Where: 15 Fairgrounds Road, Brooklyn

Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival
August 25 through 27
Where: Norton Park, Plainville

Terryville Lions Country Fair
August 25 through 27
Where: Terryville Fairgrounds on Town Hill Road

2 Left Feet Blues Festival
August 25 through 27
Where: 22 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury

Odyssey: A Greek Festival
September 1 through 4
Where: 480 Racebrook Road, Orange

Haddam Neck Fair
September 1 through 4
Where: 26 Quarry Hill Road, Haddam Neck

Woodstock Fair
September 1 through 4
Where: 281 Route 169, South Woodstock

Colebrook Fair
September 2
Where: Intersection of Route 183 and Route 182A, Colebrook

Blues, Views, and BBQ Fesitval
September 2 and 3
Where: Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts, 40 Jesup Road, Westport

Goshen Fair
September 2 through 4
Where: 116 Old Middle Street, Goshen

South Windsor Wapping Fair
September 7 through 10
Where: 75 Brookfield Street, South Windsor

North Haven Fair
September 7 through 10
Where: 290 Washington Avenue (Route 5), North Haven

Hebron Harvest Fair
September 7 through 10
Where: 347 Gilead Street, Hebron

Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival
September 8 through 10
Where: Fort Trumbull and other parts of the New London waterfront

East Haven Fall Festival on the Green
September 8 through 10
Where: Town Green (83 Main Street), East Haven

Ledyard Fair
September 8 through 10
Where: 740 Colonel Ledyard Highway, Ledyard

Bethlehem Fair
September 8 through 10
Where: 384 Main St North, Bethlehem

Annual Apple Festival
September 9 and 10
Where: St Peter’s Episcopal Church – Historic Monroe Green, Monroe

Norwalk Seaport Oyster Festival
September 8 and 10
Where: Veteran’s Memorial Park, Seaview Avenue, Norwalk

Four Town Fair
September 14 through 17
Where: Egypt Road and Billings Road, Somers

Guilford Fair and Parade
September 15 through 17
Where: Guilford Fairgrounds, Lovers Lane, Guilford

Suffield on the Green and Craft Fair
September 9 and 10
Where: Town Green at Main Street and Mountain Road, Suffield

Milford Irish Festival
September 15 and 16
Where: Shipyard Lane, Milford

Berlin Fair
September 15 through 17
Where: Berline Fairgrounds, 430 Beckley Road, Berlin

Harvest Festival at Haight-Brown Vineyard
September 16 and 17
Where: 29 Chestnut Hill Road, Litchfield

Orange Country Fair
September 16 and 17
Where: 525 Orange Center Road, Orange

Harvest Festival at Stonington Vineyard
September 16 and 17
Where: Stonington Vineyards, 523 Taugwonk Road, Stonington

Lisbon Fall Festival
September 22 and 23
Where: 19 South Burnham Hwy., Lisbon

Durham Fair
September 21 through 24
Where: Junction of Routes 68, 17, and 77, Durham

Oktoberfest at Quassy
September 23 and 24
Where: Fieldside Pavilion, Quassy Amusement Park, Middlebury

Southington Apple Harvest Festival
September 29 through October 1 AND October 6 through 8
Where: 75 Main Street, Southington

Connecticut Renaissance Faire
Saturday and Sunday throughout September, Labor Day, and Columbus Day Monday
Where: 122 Mack Road, Lebanon

Harwinton Fair
October 6 through 8
Where: Harwinton Fairgrounds, 150 Locust Road, Harwinton

Portland Agricultural Fair
October 6 through 8
Where: Exchange Club grounds, Route 17A, Portland

Pumpkins on The Pier
October 7 
Where: Walnut Beach 113 E Broadway, Milford

Stratford Animal Rescue Society’s 11th Annual Fall Festival to Benefit Animals
October 8
Where: Paradise Green Park, Stratford

Riverton Fair
October 13 through 15
Where: Riverton Fairgrounds, 16 Main Street, Riverton

Glastonbury Apple Festival
October 13 through 15
Where: Riverfront Park 128 Welles Street, Glastonbury

Harvest Festival at Stamford Museum and Nature Center
October 14 and 15
Where: Stamford Museum & Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Road, Stamford

Do you know of a Connecticut fall fair or festival that we missed? Please let us know and we’ll gladly add it to this list.

