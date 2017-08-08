2017 Fall Festivals and Fairs in Connecticut

(WTNH) — The time for fall activities, apple and pumpkin picking, foliage viewing, hay rides, corn mazes, festivals, and fairs, is approaching.

Fall fairs and festivals across Connecticut:

Bridgewater Fair

August 18 through 20

Where: 100 Main St. South, Bridgewater

The Hamburg Fair

August 18 through 20

Where: Hamburg Rd (Rt. 156) and Sterling City Rd, Lyme

Wolcott Country Fair

August 18 through 20

Where: 245 Wolcott Road, Wolcott

North Guilford Country Fair and Auction

August 19

Where: 159 Ledge Hill Road, Guilford

Brooklyn Fair

August 24 through 27

Where: 15 Fairgrounds Road, Brooklyn



Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival

August 25 through 27

Where: Norton Park, Plainville



Terryville Lions Country Fair

August 25 through 27

Where: Terryville Fairgrounds on Town Hill Road

2 Left Feet Blues Festival

August 25 through 27

Where: 22 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury



Odyssey: A Greek Festival

September 1 through 4

Where: 480 Racebrook Road, Orange



Haddam Neck Fair

September 1 through 4

Where: 26 Quarry Hill Road, Haddam Neck



Woodstock Fair

September 1 through 4

Where: 281 Route 169, South Woodstock



Colebrook Fair

September 2

Where: Intersection of Route 183 and Route 182A, Colebrook



Blues, Views, and BBQ Fesitval

September 2 and 3

Where: Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts, 40 Jesup Road, Westport



Goshen Fair

September 2 through 4

Where: 116 Old Middle Street, Goshen



South Windsor Wapping Fair

September 7 through 10

Where: 75 Brookfield Street, South Windsor

North Haven Fair

September 7 through 10

Where: 290 Washington Avenue (Route 5), North Haven

Hebron Harvest Fair

September 7 through 10

Where: 347 Gilead Street, Hebron

Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival

September 8 through 10

Where: Fort Trumbull and other parts of the New London waterfront



East Haven Fall Festival on the Green

September 8 through 10

Where: Town Green (83 Main Street), East Haven

Ledyard Fair

September 8 through 10

Where: 740 Colonel Ledyard Highway, Ledyard

Bethlehem Fair

September 8 through 10

Where: 384 Main St North, Bethlehem

Annual Apple Festival

September 9 and 10

Where: St Peter’s Episcopal Church – Historic Monroe Green, Monroe

Norwalk Seaport Oyster Festival

September 8 and 10

Where: Veteran’s Memorial Park, Seaview Avenue, Norwalk

Four Town Fair

September 14 through 17

Where: Egypt Road and Billings Road, Somers

Guilford Fair and Parade

September 15 through 17

Where: Guilford Fairgrounds, Lovers Lane, Guilford



Suffield on the Green and Craft Fair

September 9 and 10

Where: Town Green at Main Street and Mountain Road, Suffield



Milford Irish Festival

September 15 and 16

Where: Shipyard Lane, Milford



Berlin Fair

September 15 through 17

Where: Berline Fairgrounds, 430 Beckley Road, Berlin



Harvest Festival at Haight-Brown Vineyard

September 16 and 17

Where: 29 Chestnut Hill Road, Litchfield



Orange Country Fair

September 16 and 17

Where: 525 Orange Center Road, Orange



Harvest Festival at Stonington Vineyard

September 16 and 17

Where: Stonington Vineyards, 523 Taugwonk Road, Stonington



Lisbon Fall Festival

September 22 and 23

Where: 19 South Burnham Hwy., Lisbon



Durham Fair

September 21 through 24

Where: Junction of Routes 68, 17, and 77, Durham



Oktoberfest at Quassy

September 23 and 24

Where: Fieldside Pavilion, Quassy Amusement Park, Middlebury

Southington Apple Harvest Festival

September 29 through October 1 AND October 6 through 8

Where: 75 Main Street, Southington

Connecticut Renaissance Faire

Saturday and Sunday throughout September, Labor Day, and Columbus Day Monday

Where: 122 Mack Road, Lebanon

Harwinton Fair

October 6 through 8

Where: Harwinton Fairgrounds, 150 Locust Road, Harwinton

Portland Agricultural Fair

October 6 through 8

Where: Exchange Club grounds, Route 17A, Portland

Pumpkins on The Pier

October 7

Where: Walnut Beach 113 E Broadway, Milford

Stratford Animal Rescue Society’s 11th Annual Fall Festival to Benefit Animals

October 8

Where: Paradise Green Park, Stratford

Riverton Fair

October 13 through 15

Where: Riverton Fairgrounds, 16 Main Street, Riverton

Glastonbury Apple Festival

October 13 through 15

Where: Riverfront Park 128 Welles Street, Glastonbury

Harvest Festival at Stamford Museum and Nature Center

October 14 and 15

Where: Stamford Museum & Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Road, Stamford

Do you know of a Connecticut fall fair or festival that we missed? Please let us know and we’ll gladly add it to this list.