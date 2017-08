WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man involved in a head-on collision in Connecticut last week has died.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2vJhYhU) 59-year-old Edwin Cortes suffered serious internal injuries after the Ford Taurus he was driving crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck Wednesday night in Waterbury.

Police say Cortes died Friday. His 57-year-old passenger is in stable condition after also suffering internal injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.