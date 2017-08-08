8 Minute Meals: Cucumber Noodle Salad

(WTNH)-Food and wellness blogger and holistic health coach April Godfrey makes an easy side dish or main meal, perfect for a summer party. For more of her recipes, check out her blog here.

Cucumber Noodle Salad

Walnut Pesto

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds

3 cups fresh basil ( I usually measure by handful… 3-5 is beautiful)

A handful of chopped fresh kale

2 cloves of garlic

1 tsp sea salt (add more to taste)

1/4-1/2 cup olive oil

-Place all of the ingredients into the blender. Start with 1/4 cup olive oil and add more to get desired consistency. Blend away!

​

Cucumber and Zuchini Noodles

1 Large cucumber

1 Zucchini

1 Cup black beans (well rinsed)

1/2 Red Pepper (chopped)

1/2 Orange pepper (chopped)

– Wash your veggies

– Spiralize or chop into chunks the cucumber and zucchini.

– Add a generous amount of Walnut Pesto and toss together.

– Top with black beans and peppers.