8 Minute Meals: Cucumber Noodle Salad

(WTNH)-Food and wellness blogger and holistic health coach April Godfrey makes an easy side dish or main meal, perfect for a summer party. For more of her recipes, check out her blog here.
Cucumber Noodle Salad
Walnut Pesto
1/4 cup chopped walnuts
1/4 cup pumpkin seeds
3 cups fresh basil ( I usually measure by handful… 3-5 is beautiful)
A handful of chopped fresh kale
2 cloves of garlic
1 tsp sea salt (add more to taste)
1/4-1/2 cup olive oil
-Place all of the ingredients into the blender. Start with 1/4 cup olive oil and add more to get desired consistency. Blend away!
Cucumber and Zuchini Noodles
1 Large cucumber
1 Zucchini
1 Cup black beans (well rinsed)
1/2 Red Pepper (chopped)
1/2 Orange pepper (chopped)
– Wash your veggies
– Spiralize or chop into chunks the cucumber and zucchini.
– Add a generous amount of Walnut Pesto and toss together.
– Top with black beans and peppers.