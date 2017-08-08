Acclaimed singer and actress Barbara Cook has died at 89

By Published:
Barbara Cook
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2013 file photo, Barbara Cook arrives at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner in Washington. Cook, whose shimmering soprano made her one of Broadway's leading ingenues and later a major cabaret and concert interpreter of popular American song, has died. She was 89. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

(ABC News) — Barbara Cook, whose shimmering soprano made her one of Broadway’s leading ingenues and later a major cabaret and concert interpreter of popular American song, has died. She was 89.

Cook died early Tuesday of respiratory failure at her home in Manhattan, surrounded by family and friends, according to publicist Amanda Kaus. Her last meal was vanilla ice cream.

Throughout her nearly six decades on stage, Cook’s voice remained remarkably supple, gaining in emotional honesty and expanding on its natural ability to go straight to the heart.

