Alligator shows up at Lousiana family’s front door

Dionne Johnson - KLFY Online Content Producer Published: Updated:
nooooo2 Alligator shows up at Lousiana family’s front door
(KLFY Viewer submitted)

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – As the weekend Digitial Media Producer, I’m not sure at this point what I would do if a7-foot alligator showed up at my front door, but News 8’s sister station KLFY Weekend Anchor Dalfred Jones and photographer Chris Callegari both said they would RUN!

So, we gotta ask, what would you do if a huge alligator showed up at your front door?

It happened Sunday to a Breaux Bridge family who found a gator just inches from their front door on Belle Drive.

The family contacted a trapper and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries who later arrived and cuffed the alligator, which likely came from a nearby coulee.

Experts say the mating season is approaching and during that time alligators tend to turn up in unusual places as they look for a partner.

BYE!!! I’ve quickly decided I’m moving OUT.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s