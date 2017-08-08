An exclusive look of the new Ronald McDonald House

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Families travel long distances so their sick child can get the necessary care they need. Many are faced with life-threatening illnesses. Their lifeline, the Ronald McDonald House — a house, full of heart.

“We find love here in each corner,” says Claudia Candido, from Venezuela.

It’s for families from Connecticut and beyond.

The only Ronald McDonald House in the state is home away from home for families with children needing critical health care. Now there’s a newly constructed house , where outside, 8-foot architectural designs, standout with new meaning.

“It portrays the larger than life challenge that they have, of both holding up the building and taking care of their children,” says Executive Director Stocky Clark.

Inside, there is enough space for 20 to 30 families.

Clark explains, “The architects wanted to use light, wanted to bring light into the building.”

There’s a modern kitchen facility, “We’ve got four essentially commercial areas,” Clark adds. There are also sun rooms for privacy, and bedrooms that say ‘welcome’. All of it is designed to build up a reservoir of hope.

Clark says, “They can’t leave here bedraggled, and financially ruined and psychologically spent and physically spent, it won’t work.”

What does work is its new location, which is right across from Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital.

“The Ronald McDonald House and Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital are family. And we are united by the families we serve,” says Executive Director of YNHCH, Cynthia Sparer.

The land for the new Ronald McDonald House was donated by Yale-New Haven Health.

Sparer says, “The truth is that everyone who got together around this project got it right away. They understood this is something we can do, and the logic of doing it together.”

Doing it together for families like Claudia Candido’s.

“And always with love,” says Candido, “When we arrive. Hi! You are here again. Welcome Back.”

Back this time for more surgery for 16-year-old son Mauritzio; coming here since diagnosed with cancer 11 years ago.

“He has here all his history, his doctor who cured him,” says his mother.

Along, with a host of volunteers, “This is not a house, it’s a home and we feel with so much love.”

The official opening of the new house is set for September.