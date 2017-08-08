Arrest made after machete found in vehicle near Quinnipiac University

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hamden man was arrested after police found a machete inside a car he was in on Friday.

Police say at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to Quinnipiac University at 305 Sherman Avenue to the report of an unwanted person.

A Quinnipiac University Public Safety officer had located two people who were sitting inside a parked car, near an access road. The officer saw a machete inside the vehicle and Hamden Police determined that it belonged to the passenger.

The passenger, identified as 45-year-old Simon Nieves Jr., was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle. Nieves Jr. was released after posting a $500 bond and will appear in court on August 18th.