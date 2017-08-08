Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is engaged

(ABC)– “The Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay is engaged to Bryan Abasolo.

After weeks of narrowing down her suitors from 31 men, the 32-year-old trial attorney from Dallas chose the 37-year-old Colombian chiropractor living in Miami.

Abasolo had sparks with Lindsay from the very first episode of the show’s latest season, even passionately kissing her before the competition. The bold move not only helped him secure the first impression rose, but also, it seems, solidified a permanent place in Lindsay’s heart.

Lindsay chose her fiancé over finalists Peter Kraus, the 31-year-old business owner from Madison, Wisconsin, and Eric Bigger, the 29-year-old Baltimore native.

The bride-to-be chose Abasolo after a romantic date on a hot air ballon in Spain. It was also after Lindsay had a tearful goodbye with Kraus because he just wasn’t ready to propose.

The bachelorette admitted that because of her emotional goodbye to Kraus, who was emphatic about only proposing if he was absolutely sure and not because the show’s season finale was set to air, she wasn’t as prepared as she could’ve been at the final rose ceremony.

“I’ve never been more confused than I have this week,” she told Abasolo. “I was trying to find cracks in what seemed like the perfect foundation.”

But Lindsay said she couldn’t find any. “I see my forever,” she told him. “I see my future.”

That meant Abasolo was left to do one thing: propose.

“I am the best version of myself when I’m with you,” he said. “You are so easy and effortless to love and I just want to love you for the rest of your life. Will you be my cariña [sweetheart] forever?”

Lindsay jumped up and down, saying yes.

It was clear from the very first episode that Lindsay, the first African-American bachelorette in the 13-season history of the franchise, was serious about finding love.

On the season premiere, she explained why she turned to the reality show to help her find a life partner and husband.

“I have neglected other areas of my life,” Lindsay explained. “It’s hard to take off that lawyer hat and put on the other one [to find love].”

Lindsay and Abasolo said they’re not rushing to plan a wedding. Right now, “we just want to bring our lives together,” the future groom said.

But the two have agreed on one thing: a winter wedding.

“I’m from Texas … obviously,” Lindsay said explaining her preference,” but we’re not rushing anything.”