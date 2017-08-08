Boston suburb bars sale of commercially bred dogs and cats

By Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

(ABC News) — A Boston suburb has passed one of the nation’s most extensive restrictions on the retail sale of animals.

The ordinance passed Monday in Cambridge bars the sale of commercially bred dogs and cats and other animals including birds, amphibians, reptiles and rodents.

The city will only allow the sale of animals from shelters or rescue organizations.

Related Content: Brass City Rescue Alliance in danger of closing

Hundreds of U.S. cities have banned some animal sales. But Laura Hagen of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals tells The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2vAIIRS) that Cambridge’s law is “a landmark ordinance” because it goes further.

Only two national chains sell animals in Cambridge, which is home to Harvard University.

The president of the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council says the ordinance damages the stores’ bottom line and penalizes retailers committed to animal welfare.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s