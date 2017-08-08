Company pulls swastika ‘peace’ shirts after backlash

Related Coverage Items from Auschwitz death camp to tour Europe, America

(CNN) — An online retailer tried to “reclaim” the swastika by creating colorful t-shirts to promote peace, but ended up pulling the shirts after weeks of backlash.

The shirts were produced by KA Design and sold on the Teespring website. In a Facebook video published on July 12, KA Design introduced the t-shirt line with much criticism.

The company said they wanted to transform the swastika into a symbol of peace and love, despite it being a symbol long linked with Nazism and the Holocaust.

A few weeks after the initial launch, Teespring said it pulled the shirts due to “content issues.”

KA design also released a statement on its Facebook page, urging people not to blame Teespring and telling critics to “leave all the hate to us.”