Country music star Glen Campbell dead at 81

(WTNH) — Country music star Glen Campbell has died at age 81 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

A statement released Tuesday says that Campbell died Tuesday morning around 10:00 a.m. in a Nashville facility for Alzheimer’s patients.

The full statement reads:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Glen is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, TN; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace “Shorty” and Gerald.

In lieu of flowers, donations for Alzheimer’s research may be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the donation page at Careliving.org. A personal statement from Kim Campbell will follow. The family appreciates your prayers and respect for their privacy at this time. http://www.careliving.org/glen-campbell-memorial-donation/

Campbell’s career spanned over 50 years, with several hits to his name; including “Gentle on My Mind,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” “Country Boy” and his best-selling single, “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

According to Wikipedia, Campbell released more than 70 albums during his career, and has sold more than 45 million records. In 1967, Campbell made history by winning four Grammy awards in both the country and pop categories.

Campbell’s final studio album, entitled “Adiós”, was released on June 9th.