Cruisin’ Connecticut – The Pallet People: Local, Handmade Home Decor

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Bristol, home of The Pallet People.

Nurse and landscape designer by day, pallet people by night. Respectively, Victoria and Brian Kaye of Bristol started the pallet design company by chance.

Brain explains how the business started:

Victoria made a sign for her parents, posted it on Facebook and someone asked her for another sign. Since we couldn’t find driftwood all of the time, we starting using pallets.

It started as a hobby and turned into a business – it takes 4 to 5 hours to complete each piece.

It starts off with ripping apart the pallets, sanding them down and painting. The best part is I getting to work with Victoria and all of our friends.

The high school sweethearts have been together for 11 years, and work well together except for when this happens… Victoria explains:

If he makes a mosaic and I’m like “I hate that, that’s terrible” and I get kind of frustrated but he still makes it.

The Connecticut company is selling on-average, 80 pallets a month, across the U.S. Check them out on Facebook, and you can buy a pallet design here.

