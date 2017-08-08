Danbury Mayor recovers from brain surgery

Related Coverage Expected governor candidate having surgery for brain cyst

(WTNH) — Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton is recovering from brain surgery. He had the operation on Tuesday in Pittsburgh to remove a benign cyst.

The cyst was discovered during recent tests. According to the News-Times, Boughton has been suffering dizzy spells and headaches. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Boughton is serving his eighth term as Danbury’s Mayor.

He has formed an exploratory committee for a potential gubernatorial run next year.