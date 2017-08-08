David Letterman to return to TV with new Netflix series

By Published:
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(ABC) — Late night legend David Letterman is returning to TV with his very own Netflix series.

An official release from the streaming site today explains that the currently unnamed, six-part series will feature “in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing [Letterman’s] curiosity and humor.”

It is set to debut next year.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in the press release. “Here’s what I have learned: if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

Letterman left “The Late Show” in 2015.

He had hosted late night programs on NBC and CBS for 33 years.

