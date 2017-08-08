Fairfield man arrested for DUI after striking bicyclist

Related Coverage Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by pick-up truck in Westport

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple calls were placed to the Fairfield Police Department on Tuesday reporting that a bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle on Black Rock Turnpike near the Route 15 Southbound entrance ramp. By the time police had arrived, the driver had fled the scene.

Westport Police say they stopped a vehicle a short time later on the Merrit Parkway near Exit 42 matching the description of the vehicle seen at the crash site. The car also had significant front end damage.

The driver of the vehicle, Barry Podber, 77, of Fairfield was arrested and charged with Evading Responsibility and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs. He was held on a $5,000 bond and is due to appear in court on Aug. 22.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of several injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.