Following Fairfield American’s path to the Little League World Series

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Little Leaguers across America dream of going only to one place come August. And no, it’s not usually back to school.

Williamsport, Pa. is home to the Little League World Series. Each summer, teams from around the globe converge on The Keystone State in hopes of lifting Little League’s top trophy by the end of the month.

This year, one team from Connecticut is vying to become the next Little League champion. Here’s a look at how that team can reach the top.

The Fairfield American Little League team is currently battling through the New England Regional Tournament against the top teams from Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The winner of this regional tournament will be entered into a bracket with 15 other regional champions from across both the United States and around the world.

For Fairfield American to earn a ticket to Williamsport, it must first win three games in the New England Regional. Fairfield already won its first game back on Aug. 7th in convincing fashion, defeating South Portland American 8-0.

Fairfield American will look for win number two on Aug. 9th with a 4 p.m. match-up against Goffstown Junior Baseball from New Hampshire. The New Hampshire team also scored eight runs in its first game on Aug. 7th, defeating Holden Little League from Massachusetts, 8-2.

If Fairfield American defeats Goffstown Junior Baseball, it will advance to the championship game on Aug. 12th at 1 p.m.

Not all is lost for Fairfield American if it loses to the team from New Hampshire. Connecticut can still see its team in the championship game if it can win a consolation game on Aug. 11. Its opponent for that game could end up being any other team in the regional pool besides New Hampshire, who would be through to the championship with a victory over Connecticut.

Should Fairfield American win the championship, it will then head to Williamsport for the first round of the LLWS beginning on Aug. 17th. The winner of the New England Regional will take on the winner of the Mid-Atlantic Regional.

Here’s a glimpse at the road to the championship for the New England Regional Winner:

Like the regional tournament, the Little League World Series also features a losers’ bracket where one loss does not mean complete elimination from the tournament. Five wins in the main tournament gets a team the ultimate Little League trophy, while teams are eliminated after compiling two losses.

Connecticut has had four Little League World Series champions since the tournament began 70 years ago in 1947. The Nutmeg State’s last championship-winning team hailed from Trumbull back in 1989, which featured former NHL center and current Hartford Wolfpack general manager, Chris Drury.

To follow along with all the Little League action, you can find a complete bracket at http://www.llbws.org/pdfs/bracket.pdf.