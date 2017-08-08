Guilford Police remind residents to secure homes after multiple burglaries

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guilford Police are reminding residents to secure their homes after a series of residential burglaries in town.

According to officers, the burglaries they are investigating do not affect any specific area of town. They say that the residences are being targeted during the day and are mostly located in cul-de-sacs and roads that are less traveled. Police believe the homes that are being targeted are set back from public roads, which limits the view for passing motorists.

Officials say citizens should secure their homes, including second story windows and doors.

If you encounter any unrecognized individuals going to your home or neighboring homes, you should call police immediately. Officials say these encounters can include soliciting door to door or someone requesting directions claiming to be lost or looking for a pet. According to officers, burglars commonly use those as a tactic to determine if a residence is occupied.

The residential burglaries are still under investigation, police say.