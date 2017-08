HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a man in Hamden who forcibly entered a parked car using a large rock to break the window on the passenger door.

Over $1,500 in damage occurred to the car which was parked at the Hamden Mart, located at 2300 Dixwell Avenue.

Eighteen-year-old Myles Davis of Hamden was charged with burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief in the first degree.

Davis was detained on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on Aug. 21.