Jason Newton

Washington Correspondent

TWITTER: @jnewt1

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/JasonNewtonWTNH/

Jason Newton joined our Washington, D.C., newsroom in June, 2017. He covers our state Congressional delegation and the Federal government stories that affect us here at home.

Jason is an award-winning multi-media journalist who came to Washington from WTNH in New Haven, CT.

While in Connecticut, Jason specialized in reporting on all aspects of government. From city, to state, to federal issues, he covered it all. The experience helped pave the way for his step-up to the nation’s capital.

Jason first started covering politics at the Louisiana state house while working for KLFY in Lafayette, then WBRZ in Baton Rouge.