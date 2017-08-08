Jumping goat has fun atop Oklahoma police officer’s car

By Published:
(Photo provided by the CT Dept. of Agriculture)

(ABC)– An Oklahoma police officer responding to a report about a loose pony ended up with a goat atop his squad car.

In a video posted to Facebook by the Blanchard Police Department, the responding officer can be heard joking, “We’ll see if insurance covers that,” as the goat was safely carried off the vehicle by a woman.

Seconds later, the curious animal jumped and was back to standing on the vehicle’s hood.

“That’s my hood, dude,” the officer said with a laugh.

Officials with the Blanchard Police Department told ABC affiliate KOCO-TV that the goat caused no damage to the lawman’s car.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s