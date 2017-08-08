Lost Purple Heart medals returned to vets

Related Coverage Family of New London veteran receives Korean War medals

NEW YORK (WTNH) — Monday marked National Purple Heart Day.

A Purple Heart is awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces killed or wounded during their service.

In New York, National Purple Heart Day was celebrated by returning lost medals to veterans and the families of fallen servicemen.

For some people, the purple medal is the only item they have to remember their loved one.

“For a lot of these families, that medal was the last tangible item that they have ever received of their loved ones and to have that reunited, essentially in its own spiritual way, brings that veteran back to them,” said Founder of Purple Hearts Reunited Zachariah Fike.

The Purple Heart was created by General George Washington in 1782 before he became the first president. It was originally called the Badge for Military Merit.