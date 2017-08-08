Lost Purple Heart medals returned to vets

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:
Purple Heart medal (file).

NEW YORK (WTNH) — Monday marked National Purple Heart Day.

A Purple Heart is awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces killed or wounded during their service.

In New York, National Purple Heart Day was celebrated by returning lost medals to veterans and the families of fallen servicemen.

For some people, the purple medal is the only item they have to remember their loved one.

Related Content: Family of New London veteran receives Korean War medals

“For a lot of these families, that medal was the last tangible item that they have ever received of their loved ones and to have that reunited, essentially in its own spiritual way, brings that veteran back to them,” said Founder of Purple Hearts Reunited Zachariah Fike.

The Purple Heart was created by General George Washington in 1782 before he became the first president. It was originally called the Badge for Military Merit.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s