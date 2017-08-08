Man charged with stealing tires, rims from Watertown auto-body shop

By Published:
Kristian Rivera

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Waterbury man has been arrested Monday after allegedly stealing tires and rims from a car at an auto-body shop in Watertown then trying to sell them online.

Police say on July 28th, a Subaru parked for service overnight at an auto-body shop on New Wood Road had its rims and tires stolen and was left on blocks. Surveillance video from the shop showed a man removing the rims around 2 a.m., and then driving away in a two tone Ford Escape.

Police say a few days later, the rims and tires were found on Offerup.com for sale. The owner had reported a distinctive mark on one of the rims which was seen in the online photos.

Watertown and Waterbury detectives then responded to the ad and arranged to buy the rims and tires at a parking lot in Waterbury. That’s when the seller arrived in the same two tone Ford Escape seen on the surveillance video. The rims and tires were found to also have that same distinctive mark.

At that point, the seller, identified as 30-year-old Kristian Rivera, was arrested and charged with larceny. He was held on $5,000 bond and will appear in court August 15th.

