Meet ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Lindsay at Mohegan Sun on Wednesday

Published:

(WTNH) – ‘The Bachlorette’ fans! After weeks of choosing the right suitor out of 31 men competing for her love, ‘The Bachelorette‘ star, 32-year-old Rachel Lindsay finally made her pick and became engaged to 37-year-old Bryan Abasolo Tuesday night during the finale episode airing on News 8.

Now, Rachel is coming to Connecticut for her very first public appearance at Mohegan Sun’s Reality Check hosted by our own Ryan Kristafer.

Attend the free, first-come-first-serve event held at The Shops at Mohegan Sun on Wednesday, August 9th at 7 p.m. for a live question and answer session as well as a signing event.

Bracelets to attend will be distributed at 5:30 p.m. at the signing location. For more details see the full event listing here.

