Meriden father of 3 to be deported back to Ecuador

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Deportation is a hot topic we have been following closely over the past few months. Family members ordered back to their native countries after calling Connecticut home for years with most of them hoping a court order gives their family members another chance.

The most recent case involves Marco Reyes from Meriden. He’s been ordered back to his native Ecuador Tuesday.

It’s a story we’ve heard before, Marco Reyes is now just hours away from saying goodbye to his wife and three kids and being forced to fly back to Ecuador.

Reyes came to the U.S. 20 years ago without proper documents. He has worked and raised three children, and paid taxes, and for the last several years he’s been checking in with immigration officials regularly. They let him stay every time, until now.

We have heard this story before, most recently from a woman named Nury Chavarria. She spent years living and working in Norwalk, until she was also told by ICE that she had to go back to her native Guatemala.

“Instead of targeting or prioritizing undocumented individuals who are dangerous and have criminal records, they have engaged in effect in a roundup of all undocumented individuals, even people who have worked here for decades,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut.

In the case of Nury Chavarria, she got sanctuary in a New Haven Church instead of deporting. A few days later, a federal court in Hartford granted her a stay of deportation. Those are the two things that could happen with Marco Reyes Tuesday. His lawyer has filed for a stay of deportation.

Then there’s also the option of defying the government and staying. While a church does not have legal grounds to offer sanctuary, federal agents are unlikely to burst into a church and start making arrests.

The third option is that Reyes will get on that plane later. We will have to wait and see what happens.