Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in North Branford

WTNH.com Staff Published:

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More mosquitoes have been found with West Nile, but this time they’re in North Branford.

The East Shore District Health Department says those mosquitoes were trapped on July 31 in the Cedar Pond area. The Health Department says the type of mosquitoes that were trapped are bird biting mosquitoes.

Still, there are some steps you can take to protect your family from mosquitoes this summer.

  • Limit the time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn.
    • This is the time when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Check your window and door screens to make sure they’re in good shape.
    • Make sure there are no rips or tears where bugs could get in.
  • Wear long sleeves and pants when you are outside.
  • If you’re camping outside, use mosquito netting around your tent or set up.
  • Don’t forget your mosquito repellent. 

