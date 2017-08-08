New England Patriots Pre-Season Football on WTNH News 8 & WCTX MyTV9

(WTNH) — News 8 and MyTV9 are your home for New England Patriots pre-season football!

After the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Tom Brady and the Patriots are ready to defend their title. Coach Bill Belichick declared “every day is an important day” for the team, and it all starts with training camp and pre-season action.

You can see all four Patriots pre-season games ahead of the regular season kickoff on September 7th on either WTNH News 8 or WCTX MyTV9. Here is the pre-season schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 10

The Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars

7:30 p.m. on WCTX MyTV9

Saturday, Aug. 19

The Patriots travel to Houston to take on the Texans

8:00 p.m. on WCTX MyTV9

Friday, Aug. 25

The Patriots are on the road to face the Detroit Lions

7:00 p.m. on WTNH News 8

Thursday, Aug. 31

The Patriots host the New York Giants

7:30 p.m. on WTNH News 8