New England Patriots to become first NFL team to buy team plane

WTNH.com staff Published:
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds a Super Bowl trophy while addressing the crowd along with head coach Bill Belichick, right, during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(WTNH) — The New England Patriots are coming off of another Super Bowl championship.

According to ESPN, the Patriots are the first NFL team to buy their own plane for game travel.

Related Content: New England Patriots Pre-Season Football on WTNH News 8 & WCTX MyTV9

New England will actually have two planes.

One plane is the main plane, which is a completely retrofitted 767 aircraft with all first-class seats. The other plane is its backup which is currently based in Providence.

Related Content: Patriots fans upset with new Tom Brady wax figure

On the outside of one of the planes is the team logo and five Lombardi Trophies on the tail.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s