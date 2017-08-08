Nigerian boxer fights to make dreams come true in New Haven

Amber Kountz Published:
Helen Joseph

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– She packs a powerful punch and she’s setting her sights on achieving boxing’s top crown. Her name says it all. The “Iron Lady” is ready to knock out her competition and put New Haven on the map.

A former IBF champion in the featherweight division started her career off in Nigeria but she’s in New Haven now at the Elephant In The Room.

Helen Joseph has seven KOS’s and she’s looking to make her dream come true in boxing right here in New Haven.

“I love this country. I think doing that would make my dream come true so that’s easy for me. That’s why I decided it,” said Joseph.

32-year-old Helen Joseph is focused and determined to make her mark in professional boxing.

“My goal right now is to be a world champion. That’s been my dreams and I’m working towards it right now,” said Joseph. “I keep working because I believe one day I will be in the midst of the champion. And I don’t want to be the last person that’s why I sacrifice. Everyday, working hard.”

Her manager is extremely involved in her training and comes in with her at 5 in the morning, knowing the daily routine that she goes through.

“When she comes in here, she does skill work. She does her strength and conditioning,” said her manager Solo. “I help her with it, we do a lot of sparring. She’ll get in the ring with me and she hits hard. Her routine is rigorous. It’s nonstop… like the energizer bunny.”

“Right now my dream is so important for me. I don’t think about anybody. I think about boxing only for now until I get where I’m going,” said Joseph.

It’s an uphill battle but Joseph is turning her dream into a reality few woman have conquered.

“Right now I’m not looking back.”

