Non-profit helps couples struggling to conceive

(WTNH)-For many couples conceiving a child naturally can be difficult. In fact, 1 out of every 6 couples will have fertility problems. Nest Eggs Foundation is a Connecticut-based non-profit organization founded to help those struggling with infertility. It provides financial assistance for infertility procedures and accepts applications from heterosexual, same sex couples and singles. Recipients will be announced this fall. More information about Nest Eggs Foundation, the grants and donations can be found here.

