Officials investigate untimely death of a student at SCSU

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at Southern Connecticut State University are investigating the death of a student on campus that happened on Sunday.

According to a statement from the school, Ray Lucas, a junior sport management major from New Jersey, was found unresponsive in his North Campus apartment around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday. The school says Lucas had been working as a summer associate in residence life since May.

Officials are still working to determine Lucas’s exact cause of death, but University Police said there was no evidence of foul play.

Ray was a vibrant and well-liked member of the campus community. Our deepest sympathies are extended to his families and friends on this untimely loss,” said President Joe Bertolino.

Counseling services will be available on Monday in Engleman Hall in Room B219. Students may also call (203) 392-5475 to set up an appointment.