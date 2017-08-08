Officials meet to discuss how to make Silver Sands Beach in Milford safer after recent drowning

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent drowning off of Silver Sands State Park in Milford is again raising concerns about a large sand bar that is exposed during low tide.

People can walk on that sand bar all the way to Charles Island.

The problem is that when the tide comes back in, the sand bar quickly disappears, creating a hazard.

Every year over a quarter of a million people flock to Silver Sands Beach in Milford to check out the waves, the beach and the beautiful views of Charles Island off of the coast. Unfortunately, every so often tragedy strikes.

In fact, just a few weeks ago, search and rescue teams were out searching this area for two swimmers who were swept away during an afternoon swim. Unfortunately, the search was eventually called off and one of those men did drown. Sadly, this is not the only incident in recent history.

“Just in the last two years, we have responded to 29 open water rescues here at Silver Sands,” said Kim Rose, the State Rep. Democrat in the 118th District.

So what makes this area so dangerous? Well, Silver Sands is known for its half mile long tobolo that is the only access point to the beautiful Charles Island. That tombolo is visible only during low tide, but unfortunately the tide comes in quickly and can be extremely strong here, resulting in very dangerous conditions. As a result, state representatives, town officials and members of DEEP met on Tuesday to discuss ways to make this area safe.

And it’s interesting because there are already signs posted warning of the dangers of this area, so what else can be done?