Oregon Zoo animals have fun keeping cool during heat wave

PORTLAND, OR (WTNH) — As a heat wave moves through Portland, Oregon, animals at the Oregon Zoo found their own ways to keep cool in the high heat.

The National Weather Service predicted temperatures would top 109 degrees in Portand on August 1st, highs around 105 on August 3rd. However, the animals figured out ways to keep cool, and have some fun doing it.

The Oregon Zoo posed video showing their polar bear Nora as well as Asian elephant Samudra diving in and making a splash. Southern sea otter Eddie cooled off by munching on some ice chips.