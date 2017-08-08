Paddle Board with Your Dog in Stonington

By Published:
Dog Trainer Gleanna Doyle leads a "paddle board with your pup" class in Stonington.

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — This time of year is all about spending time in the sun and on the open water, but something that makes those activities more special is bringing man’s best friend along too. In Stonington, that means paddle boarding with your pup.

At Don’s Dock in Stonington, people aren’t the only ones getting in on the paddle board action. Man’s best friend is enjoying it too.

“I love it when people get to do things with their dogs,” said Gleanna Doyle, a dog trainer and owner of Rhodes Collar Day School for Dogs.

She’s teamed up with a local paddle board company to offer “paddle with your pup” classes this summer and fall.

“To go out on a paddle board is one thing and it’s really peaceful and fun and it’s great exercise, and then when people can add their dog — their furry family member — to an activity of any kind, it’s special,” Doyle explained.

Doyle works with each dog to help them get comfortable being on the board. Then they set out with their owners.

When you’re paddle boarding with a dog, it’s a little bit more challenging in terms of the balance,” Doyle said.

There are other benefits to paddling with your four legged friends as well.

“You’re also training your dog at the same time,” Doyle explained. “It’s a very remarkable, I would say, bonding experience.”

For those dogs who are new to the water, Doyle suggests going out on a calm day.

‘The water that we have today is perfect because it’s flat, it’s shallow, it’s easy to swim in,” she explained. “If a dog is brand new to swimming then it’s not scary like being at the beach with the ocean waves.”

Many of the dogs also wear life preservers.

“It makes it easier to spot them if they jump off or fall off. It also makes it easier to lift them back up on the board,” Doyle explained.

“He was comfortable on day one getting on to the board,” Mary McAuley said of her dog Moses.

He took to the sport right away and now the pair have a new activity to add to their repertoire.

“I’m always looking for fun things to do with my dog,” McAuley said. “You want to keep their lives interesting and fun.”

Here’s another reason to spend time with your dog. Studies show just looking at them causes the feel good hormone oxytocin to rise.

To learn more, visit RhodesCollar.com or CoastlineSurfPaddle.com

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s