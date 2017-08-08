PD: Arrest made after man bumps, grabs woman at Milford mall

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven man was arrested on sexual assault charges after allegedly grabbing a woman at a mall in Milford on Saturday.

Police say at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the Connecticut Post Mall, at 1201 Boston Post Road, to the report of suspicious activity. A woman told police that while she was shopping with her 6-year-old child at a mall kiosk, a man had bumped into her. The woman told police that when she turned around, she noticed that there was no reason for the man to bump her.

Shortly after that, the man did it again, but this time more forcefully, grabbing her buttocks. The woman says she believed that he had purposely bumped into her with his penis.

The woman told officers she then began keeping an eye on the man as he moved through the mall and noticed he was interacting with other unknown females in the same manner. Mall security was contacted and also watched him until police arrived and arrested him.

The man was later identified as 26-year-old Jose Luis Sahagun. He was charged with sexual assault in the 4th and risk of injury. Sahagun was held on a $2,500 bond.