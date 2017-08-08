Price Chopper / Market 32 issue recall of deli department store-packed egg salad due to incomplete labels

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets have issued a recall for store-packaged deli department egg salad with the scale code beginning with 267074 on Tuesday.

Officials say the product is being recalled because the bread crumb ingredient containing wheat is not listed on the ingredient label.

They say there is no health risk for customers who do not have a wheat allergy.

Any customer who has an affected product may return it to their local Price Chopper or Market 32 for a full refund. Anyone with questions can visit http://www.pricechopper.com or you can call 1-800-666-7667.

