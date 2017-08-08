Rep. Larson announces $1 trillion infrastructure improvement project

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Representative John B. Larson announced on Tuesday a $1 trillion proposal to improve the nation’s infrastructure.

It’s called the America Wins Act, and Larson says it will create millions of jobs and not raise the national debt.

At a time when the American people are yearning for solutions, we have an extraordinary opportunity to put the country to work rebuilding our infrastructure. As a nation, we have spent trillions of dollars overseas while other countries have invested in their infrastructure. Meanwhile, our infrastructure – once the envy of the world – has fallen into a state of disrepair. The American Society of Civil Engineers recently gave our infrastructure a grade of ‘D+’ – that is simply unacceptable. I am introducing the America Wins Act in order to repair our crumbling roads and bridges and to jump start transformative projects that can solve our infrastructure challenges. This is a jobs program for the middle class and it is fully paid for without adding to the national debt. It is time to invest in our infrastructure and invest in America,” said Larson.

An upstream tax on the carbon-content of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas could raise $1.8 trillion over ten years. That revenue would be placed in a trust fund and used solely for improving the nation’s infrastructure. American citizens would receive a tax rebate and carbon-intensive industries would receive dedicated funding.

Larson says that the America Wins Act would invest $1 trillion in nation’s infrastructure over 10 years, provide transitional assistance for coal country, including pensions, provide a consumer tax rebate to the American people, and reduce harmful pollution to promote clean air and public health.